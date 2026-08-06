  
3:58 PM · 6 August 2026

📉 Natural gas tumbles as US EIA inventories rise

U.S. natural gas inventories, according to the EIA, increased by 33 billion cubic feet (bcf), compared with market expectations of 30 bcf and the previous reading of 28 bcf.
  • US natural gas inventories increased by 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) in the latest EIA report, compared with a market expectation of 30 bcf and a previous build of 28 bcf.
  • On a year-over-year basis, inventories were 12 bcf lower. At the same time, storage levels remained 195 bcf above the five-year average of 2,922 bcf, while total working gas stayed within the historical five-year range.
  • Looking ahead, weakening cooling demand and an expected increase in natural gas supply from the Permian Basin point to softer market fundamentals toward the end of the summer.
  • On the other hand, the next five days could bring the final significant nationwide boost in cooling-related natural gas demand this season as hot weather persists.

NATGAS chart (D1 timeframe)

Source: xStation5

7 August 2026, 6:55 PM

Daily summary: Dollar rout after NFP, Gold back on the rise
7 August 2026, 5:58 PM

Three markets to watch next week (07.08.2026)
7 August 2026, 4:34 PM

The dollar sinks after labor market data💲📉
7 August 2026, 3:33 PM

Gold gains almost 3% trying to reverse the trend
Commodities
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits