BREAKING: New York Fed US consumers inflation expectations viewed down 📉EURUSD loses 0.4%

New York Fed consumers' 3-year inflation has been viewed down to 2.5% in October from 2.7%, 5-year view to 2.8% from 2.9%. Despite lower inflation expectations, the report seems to be 'bullish' for US economy conditions, which is 'supporting' for the USD; consumers sentiments are improving.
- The US households in October saw inflation running at 2.9% over the next year, the lowest 1-year outlook in 4 years.
- Consumers in October saw the lowest likelihood of a rise in the US unemployment rate over the next year since February 2022.
- Consumers in October saw a lower chance of losing their current job and improved prospects for finding a new job if their current one were lost.
- Consumers in October saw a lower likelihood of missing a minimum debt payment for the first time in 5 months.
