3:02 PM · 9 January 2026

BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment slightly better than expected!

09.01.2026 - University of Michigan inflation and consumer sentiment (January): 

  • 1-Year Inflation: 4,2% (Previous: 4,2%)
  • 5-Year Inflation: 3,4% (Previous: 3,2%)
  • Consumer Expectations: 55 (Previous: 54,6) 
  • Consumer Sentiment: 54 (Expected: 53,5; Previous: 52,9) 
  • Current Conditions: 52,4 (Previous: 50,4) 

University of Michigan data turned out slightly better than market's expectations. All indices regarding consumer confidence turned out better than expected, with most noticeable growth in current condition. 

 

12 January 2026, 7:17 AM

Economic calendar: A quiet start to an interesting week
12 January 2026, 6:35 AM

Morning Wrap (12.01.2026) – Jerome Powell under investigation; pressure in Iran/Greenland in the background 🚨
9 January 2026, 4:40 PM

What does newest NFP report tells us?
9 January 2026, 3:14 PM

US OPEN: Investors exercise caution in the face of uncertainty.

