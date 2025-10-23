Read more
2:05 PM · 23 October 2025

BREAKING: OIL gain extends to 3.5% 📈Chinese state companies stop Russian oil purchases

Key takeaways
  • Chinese national oil companies Sinopec, PetroChina, CNOOC and Zhenhua Oil will refrain from dealing in seaborne Russian oil
  • Decision is the effect of concerns around Western sanctions on Russia 

Futures on oil (OIL) gain more tha 3% today, extending gains after the news from China. Chinese national oil companies PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Zhenhua Oil will refrain from dealing in seaborne Russian oil at least in the short-term due to concern over sanctions.

 

Source: xStation5

