BREAKING: OIL gain extends to 3.5% 📈Chinese state companies stop Russian oil purchases

Futures on oil (OIL) gain more tha 3% today, extending gains after the news from China. Chinese national oil companies PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Zhenhua Oil will refrain from dealing in seaborne Russian oil at least in the short-term due to concern over sanctions.
Source: xStation5
