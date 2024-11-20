BREAKING: OIL loses after EIA inventories report

US Oil inventories came in 0.545M barrels vs -0.085M exp. and 2.089M previously
- Gasoline inventories came in 2.054M barrels vs 0.75M exp. and -4.407M previously
- Distillate Inventories came in -0.114M barrels vs 0.4M exp. and -1.394M previously
OIL loses in the very first reaction to EIA inventories report, which points to higher US inventories change, signalling potential lower demand. Also, gasoline stocks came in higher than anticipated.
