BREAKING: pending home sales report shows strong rebound on a monthly basis 🔨

03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales for September:
- actual 7.4% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales Index for September:
- actual 75.8; previous 70.6;
In the home sales, we're seeing a significant monthly rebound. On one hand, this is a positive sign of economic strength, but on the other, better data could have an inflationary effect on property prices. Nevertheless, a single report does not yet confirm a longer trend reversal.