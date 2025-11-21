BREAKING: PMI for Euro below expactations! EURUSD under pressure

Key Data:
09:15 – France
Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: actual 47,8 (forecast 49 (previous 48.8)
Preliminary Services PMI – November: actual 50,8 (forecast 48.5 (previous 48)
09:30 – Germany
Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – actual 48,4 (November: forecast 49.8 (previous 49.6)
Preliminary Services PMI – November: actual 52,7 (forecast 54 (previous 54.6)
10:00 – Eurozone
Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: actual 49,7 (forecast 50.1 (previous 50)
Preliminary Services PMI – November: actual 53,1 (forecast 52.9 (previous 53)
November PMI data show a mixed picture in Europe: industry in Germany and France is contracting faster than expected, while the services sector is expanding. Aggregate Eurozone indicators remain stable, but the weakness of key economies has put downward pressure on the euro amid expectations of possible further ECB monetary easing.
Source: xStation5
