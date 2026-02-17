Read more
7:01 AM · 17 February 2026

BREAKING: Pound dips on higher unemployment in the UK 🇬🇧 📈

-
-
Open account Download free app

07:00 GMT, United Kingdom – labour market data for December:

  • Unemployment rate: actual 5.2%, forecast 5.2%, previous 5.1%

  • Average Earnings Index: actual 4.2%, forecast 4.2%, previous 4.5%

  • Average Earnings Index + Bonus: actual 4.2%, forecast 4.6%, previous 4.6%

  • Employment change 3M/3M: actual 52K, previous 82K

 

The UK labor market continues to soften, with the unemployment rate climbing to 5.2% and payrolled employees dropping by 134,000 year-on-year in January 2026 (early estimates). While the employment rate dipped to 75.0%, vacancies remained stagnant at 726,000.

Cooling wage pressures are evident as annual earnings growth hit 4.2%, leaving real-term gains at a modest 0.5%. Despite public sector pay resilience, the broader decline in payrolls and rising claimant counts (1.691m) signal a weakening trend. 

This fundamental cooling fueled the GBPUSD dip below the key support level of 1.36000 as markets price in a more cautious economic outlook and potentially more easing from Bank of England.

 

Source: xStation5

 

 

18 February 2026, 7:11 PM

Fed minutes released 🗽Key takeaways
18 February 2026, 6:56 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street and oil gain 📈 EURUSD slides 0.5%
18 February 2026, 5:58 PM

Gold surges 2.5% nearing $5000 per ounce 📈
18 February 2026, 3:30 PM

US Open: US100 gains 1% 📈 Nvidia gains amid big orders from Meta
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits