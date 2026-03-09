Read more
3:28 PM · 9 March 2026

Crypto up 4 % despite tension📈

Despite escalating conflict in the Middle East and oil prices rising above 100 USD per barrel, the cryptocurrency market is seeing clear gains today, exceeding 4 %. Bitcoin remains above 69,000 USD, while Ethereum has surpassed 2,000 USD. At the same time, traditional stock markets are declining, highlighting differences in reactions between financial markets and digital asset markets.

In recent days, capital inflows into certain Bitcoin-related products have contributed to the rise in cryptocurrency prices. Prices have also rebounded after earlier declines. Increased interest in products such as Bitcoin ETFs has supported these gains, with the market trading near key price levels that investors view as potential points for trend continuation or reversal.

Meanwhile, the financial sector is signaling further steps toward blockchain integration. Today, Nasdaq announced plans to launch trading of tokenized stocks in partnership with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken. The program is expected to begin in the first half of 2027 and will include tokenized versions of stocks and exchange-traded products, focusing on simplifying corporate voting procedures and increasing access to digital forms of ownership. This initiative reflects growing interest in blockchain technology on regulated markets and efforts to integrate traditional financial instruments with the digital asset ecosystem, which may influence the future development of asset trading.

 

Source: xStation5

 

Source: xStation5

