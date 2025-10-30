BREAKING: Preliminary Euro Area GDP data beat expectations, pushing EUR/USD higher.

Euro Area — Preliminary Gross Domestic Product:
- GDP (seasonally adjusted, q/q): 0.2% (forecast: 0,1%; previous: 0.1%)
- GDP (seasonally adjusted, y/y): 1,3% (forecast: 1,2%; previous: 1.5%)
Euro Area — Labor Market Data
- Unemployment rate: current 6.3%; (forecast 6.3%; previous 6.3%)
The preliminary GDP figures for the Euro Area indicate a slightly better-than-expected economic performance in Q3. Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose by 0.2%, above the forecast of 0.1% and an increase from the previous quarter’s 0.1%. Year-on-year, GDP grew by 1.3%, slightly surpassing expectations of 1.2%, though lower than last quarter’s 1.5%. These results suggest that the Eurozone economy continues to expand at a modest pace despite persistent headwinds such as elevated interest rates and subdued demand.
On the back of these figures, the euro is strengthening against the US dollar.
Source: xStation5
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
CHN.cash under pressure despite positive Trump remarks 🚩