BREAKING: Retail sales in the US lower than expected. EURUSD ticks down

12:32 PM 17 March 2025

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for February:

  • Core Retail Sales: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;

  • Retail Control: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;

  • Retail Sales: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -1.2% MoM

 

01:30 PM GMT, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for March:

  • forecast -1.90; previous 5.70;

 

 

19.03.2025
19:15

Daily summary: US500 surges 1.7% as Fed drives sentiments on Wall Street

U.S. stock indices are recovering yesterday’s losses, supported in part by a slightly dovish statement from the Fed. The US500 is up 1.2%, while...

 18:37

Fed chair Jerome Powell remarks (LIVE) GOLD sets new ATH

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has now begun his press conference. Here are some of his remarks. The economy remains generally in good shape. The...

 18:35

⏫US100 gains 1.2% after the Fed decision

US100 is up 1% today, compared to a 0.5% gain just before the decision, largely offsetting yesterday’s losses. U.S. indices are reacting positively...
