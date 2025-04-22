Read more
BREAKING: Richmond Fed well below markets expectations🗽US100 rebounds 2%

3:33 PM 22 April 2025

Richmond Fed Composite Index: -13 (Forecast -7, Previous -4)

US100 rebounds more than 2% today, ignoring weaker than expected US macro readings and lowered US GDP by IMF (to 1.8% vs 2.7% exp.). Richmond Fed came in weaker than expected in employment, new orders and sentiments benchmarks. Price expectations came in higher, because of the trade war risk.

 

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

