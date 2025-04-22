BREAKING: Richmond Fed well below markets expectations🗽US100 rebounds 2%

Richmond Fed Composite Index: -13 (Forecast -7, Previous -4)
US100 rebounds more than 2% today, ignoring weaker than expected US macro readings and lowered US GDP by IMF (to 1.8% vs 2.7% exp.). Richmond Fed came in weaker than expected in employment, new orders and sentiments benchmarks. Price expectations came in higher, because of the trade war risk.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.