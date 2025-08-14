Read more

BREAKING: Stronger than expected UK macro data 📈GBPUSD reacts

7:03 AM 14 August 2025

UK GDP QoQ Prelim: 0.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.7%)

  • UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%)

  • UK GDP YoY Prelim: 1.2% (Forecast 1%, Previous 1.3%)

UK Industrial Production MoM: 0.7% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous -0.9%)

  • UK Manufacturing Production MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous -1.0%)

  • UK Construction Output MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous -0.6%)

UK Goods Trade Balance: -22.156B (Forecast -21.875B, Previous -21.69B)

UK Services MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.1%)

UK Business Investment QoQ Prelim: -3.97% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 3.9%)

GBPUSD gains slightly after the stronger than expected GDP and industrial production in the United Kingdom, however business investment across the country came in significantly lower, signalling weakening sentiments across the UK economy.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

15.08.2025
08:03

Intel shares gain amid reports of US taking stake in the company 📈

The share price of semiconductor producer Intel (INTC.US) rose following reports that the Trump administration is in talks about the U.S. taking a stake...

 06:49

Morning wrap (15.08.2025)

Market sentiment in equities remains positive today, with investors largely unfazed by yesterday’s hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI reading, which...
14.08.2025
18:48

Daily summary: Surprising rise in PPI inflation supports the US dollar 📈

Wall Street moved into decline after higher-than-expected PPI inflation readings dampened investor expectations regarding the path of interest rate...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits