BREAKING: Stronger than expected UK macro data 📈GBPUSD reacts

UK GDP QoQ Prelim: 0.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.7%)
- UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%)
UK GDP YoY Prelim: 1.2% (Forecast 1%, Previous 1.3%)
UK Industrial Production MoM: 0.7% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous -0.9%)
- UK Manufacturing Production MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous -1.0%)
UK Construction Output MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous -0.6%)
UK Goods Trade Balance: -22.156B (Forecast -21.875B, Previous -21.69B)
UK Services MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.1%)
UK Business Investment QoQ Prelim: -3.97% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 3.9%)
GBPUSD gains slightly after the stronger than expected GDP and industrial production in the United Kingdom, however business investment across the country came in significantly lower, signalling weakening sentiments across the UK economy.
Source: xStation5