BREAKING: stronger UK labor market data; GBPUSD gains 📣

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for July:
- Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.1%; forecast 5.1%; previous 5.4%;
- Average Earnings Index +Bonus: actual 4.0%; forecast 4.1%; previous 4.6%;
- Employment Change 3M/3M: actual 265K MoM; forecast 115K MoM; previous 97K MoM;
- Unemployment Rate: actual 4.1%; forecast 4.1%; previous 4.2%;
The unemployment rate and average earnings remain unchanged. However, the market reaction is triggered by the change in employment, which falls well above expectations. The three-month change was 265k against expectations of 115k.