BREAKING: Swiss interest rates cut by 25 bp ✂️

8:30 AM 20 March 2025

08:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision:

  • actual 0.25%; forecast 0.25%; previous 0.50%;

 

SNB's statement:

  • The SNB is ready to intervene in the market.

  • Economic growth this year at the level of 1-1.5%.

  • The SNB sees low inflationary pressure. In 2025, CPI at 0.4%, in 2026 at 0.8%, and in 2027 at 0.8%.

  • The SNB sees a risk of further inflation decline.

 

The EURCHF has halted the decline at the annoucement.

Source: xStation5

