BREAKING: Swiss interest rates cut by 25 bp ✂️

08:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision:
actual 0.25%; forecast 0.25%; previous 0.50%;
SNB's statement:
The SNB is ready to intervene in the market.
Economic growth this year at the level of 1-1.5%.
The SNB sees low inflationary pressure. In 2025, CPI at 0.4%, in 2026 at 0.8%, and in 2027 at 0.8%.
The SNB sees a risk of further inflation decline.
The EURCHF has halted the decline at the annoucement.
Source: xStation5