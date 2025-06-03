Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Switzerland enters a deflation for the first time since 2021

7:30 AM 3 June 2025

CPI rate for May: -0,1% YoY (Forecast: -0,1% YoY and previous: 0,0% YoY)

CPI monthly: 0,1% MoM (Forceast 0,1% MoM and previous 0,0% MoM)

Swiss CPI Enters Deflation for First Time Since 2021

Switzerland's Consumer Price Index (CPI) has entered deflationary territory, marking the first time since 2021, though the readings were broadly in line with market expectations. At its upcoming June meeting, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is widely anticipated to cut interest rates, which would bring the key policy rate to zero. Markets are currently pricing in two rate cuts for the year.

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

The EUR/CHF currency pair has shown little reaction to today's inflation data, remaining at a relatively low level from a year-to-date perspective. The Swiss franc has recently been perceived as a safe-haven currency, leading to its appreciation. This strengthening is not favourable to the central bank, which will once again face the challenge of combating deflation. The EUR/CHF is currently consolidating within a triangular formation, with support identified around the 0.93 level.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

04.06.2025
19:11

Daily summary: Moderate gains on Wall Street after US macro data

U.S. private sector employment below expectations Private sector employment rose by just 37,000 in May reaching its lowest figure in more than two...

 18:27

Triangle formation on US500

US500 index is trading in an upward trend. However looking at the H1 interval, the price entered a local consolidation recently. This consolidation formed...

 18:09

DE40 - Technical analysis

The price of the German DE40 index continues its upward movement today. Recent two D1 candles are hammer formations. Although these types of formations...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits