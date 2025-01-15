BREAKING: UK CPI slightly lower than expected

07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data:
-
CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
-
Core CPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.5% YoY;
-
Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM
-
PPI Output: actual 0.1% YoY; forecast 0.0% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;
-
PPI Output: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
-
PPI Input: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
-
PPI Input: actual -1.5% YoY; forecast -1.3% YoY; previous -2.1% YoY;
United Kingdom - Retail Price Index:
-
RPI: actual 3.4% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;
-
RPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.7% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
Core RPI: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
-
Core RPI: actual 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
GBPUSD experienced significant volatility following the data release and is now trading lower. This whipsaw movement reflects uncertainty among traders, with initial reactions to the data giving way to a broader bearish sentiment.