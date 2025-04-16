BREAKING: UK CPI slightly lower than expected📊GBPUSD gains on US dollar weakness

UK CPI YoY came in at 2.6% vs 2.7% exp. and 2.8% previously (MoM at 0.3% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.4% previously)

UK Core CPI YoY 3.4% vs 3.4% exp. and 3.5% previously (MoM: 0.5% vs 0.4% previously)

UK Services CPI YoY 4.7% (Forecast 4.8%, Previous 5%)

GBPUSD gains more than 0.4% today climbing to the highest level since October 2024 and even slightly weaker CPI reading doesn't stop British sterling from strengthening vs US dollar. USDIDX loses 0.6% on renewed trade war concerns.

