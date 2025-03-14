BREAKING: UK GDP and Production data below expectations. GBPUSD drops

07:00 - UK Economic Data for February
-
GDP Estimate MoM (Feb): -0.1% actual vs 0.1% forecast vs 0.4% prior
-
GDP Estimate YoY (Feb): 1.0% actual vs 1.5% prior
-
GDP Estimate 3M/3M (Feb): 0.2% actual vs 0.2% forecast vs 0.1% prior
-
Manufacturing Production MoM (Feb): -1.1% actual vs 0% forecast vs 0.7% prior
-
Manufacturing Production YoY (Feb): -1.5% actual vs -1.4% prior
-
Industrial Production MoM (Feb): -0.9% actual vs -0.1% forecast vs 0.5% prior
-
Industrial Production YoY (Feb): -1.5% actual vs -0.6% forecast vs -1.9% prior
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app