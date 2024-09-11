BREAKING: UK GDP reading weaker than expected 📊GBPUSD reacts

UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.2% vs 1.4% exp. and 0.7% previously (0% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously)
- UK GDP 3M/3M: 0.5% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.6% previously
- UK Manufacturing production MoM: -1% vs 0.2% exp. and 1.1% previously (-1.3% YoY vs -1.5% previously)
- UK Industrial production YoY: -1.2% vs -0.1% exp. and 1.1% previously
- UK Industrial production MoM: -0.8% vs 0.3% exp. and -0.8% previously
- UK Construction Output MoM: -0.4% vs 0.5% exp. and 0.5% previously
- UK Services MoM: 0.1% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.1% previously
Weaker than expected UK economy data unexpectedly pressured GBPUSD pair, which now trims previous gains. Weak momentum is clearly seen in manufacturing / industrial data, while growth in services slightly eases.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app