7:02 AM · 17 December 2025

BREAKING: UK inflation drops more than expected 🇬🇧 📉 GBPUSD dips 0.2%

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for November:

  • CPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.5% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;

  • CPI: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.4% YoY;

  • Core CPI: actual -0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • Core PPI Output: actual 0.0% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

  • Core PPI Output: actual 3.5% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;

  • RPI: actual -0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • Core RPI: actual 3.7% YoY; previous 4.2% YoY;

  • Core RPI: actual -0.5% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

 

The UK’s CPIH and CPI inflation slowed in November 2025, with annual CPIH at 3.5% (from 3.8%) and CPI at 3.2% (from 3.6%). The slowdown was driven mainly by lower prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcohol and tobacco, clothing, and owner-occupiers’ housing costs. Core inflation eased slightly, reflecting weaker goods and services price growth. The prices of core services like Education and Healthcare remained unchanged from previous month.

GBPUSD dipped below its 100-hour exponential moving average as UK data cleared the path for renewed monetary easing. The Bank of England’s key interest rate has held at 4% since August, remaining the highest among developed economies after recent U.S. cuts. Broad losses in the pound are driven by diverging rate expectations amid a generally hawkish bias across most G10 economies.

 

