BREAKING: UK retail sales much stronger than expected; GDP slightly higher. GBPUSD reacts

UK GDP YoY: 1.5% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 1.4%)
UK GDP QoQ: 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)
UK Retail Sales YoY: 2.2% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 1.0%)
- UK Retail Sales MoM: 1% (Forecast -0.4%, Previous 1.7%)
- UK Core Retail Sales MoM: 1% (Forecast -0.5%, Previous 2.1%)
UK Current Account: -21.028B (Forecast -24.5B, Previous -18.099B)
GBPUSD gains as stronger retail sales data and slightly higher yearly GDP reading support British pound sterling.
Source: xStation5