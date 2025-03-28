Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: UK retail sales much stronger than expected; GDP slightly higher. GBPUSD reacts

8:02 AM 28 March 2025

UK GDP YoY: 1.5% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 1.4%)

UK GDP QoQ: 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

UK Retail Sales YoY: 2.2% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 1.0%)

  • UK Retail Sales MoM: 1% (Forecast -0.4%, Previous 1.7%)
  • UK Core Retail Sales MoM: 1% (Forecast -0.5%, Previous 2.1%)

UK Current Account: -21.028B (Forecast -24.5B, Previous -18.099B)

GBPUSD gains as stronger retail sales data and slightly higher yearly GDP reading support British pound sterling. 

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

28.03.2025
19:39

Daily Summary: US Markets Decline Amid Macro Data and Tariff Concerns

US indices suffered steep declines with the US500 falling 1.9%, US100 dropping 2.5%, and US30 sliding 1.6%, as investors reacted to consumer sentiment...

 18:20

Three markets to watch next week (31.03.2025)

The upcoming week has been long awaited by investors. The volatility related to capital repositioning between quarters will coincide with the announcement...

 17:00

Crypto-Related Stocks Fall as Bitcoin Retreats Amid Tariff Concerns

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are declining as Bitcoin drops 3.5% to $84,163. The broader market is also retreating as investors worry about escalating...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits