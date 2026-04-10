BREAKING: University of Michigan - weaker consument, higher inflation

10.04. - University of Michigan Data (Apr):

Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: 4.8% (Expected: 4.2% Previous: 3.8%)

Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: 3.4% (Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.2%)

Michigan Consumer Expectations: 46.1 (Previous: 51.7)

Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 47.6 (Expected: 51.6 Previous: 53.3)

Michigan Current Conditions: 50.1 (Previous: 55.8)

The University of Michigan data point to a clearly weaker consumer backdrop in April. Short-term inflation expectations rose sharply above forecasts, suggesting households remain concerned about renewed price pressure, while long-term expectations also moved slightly higher, though in line with estimates.

At the same time, both headline sentiment and forward-looking expectations deteriorated noticeably, with consumer sentiment missing forecasts by a wide margin.

Current conditions also weakened, reinforcing the view that households are becoming more cautious as inflation fears rise again.

Overall, the release paints a more stagflationary picture: inflation expectations are moving up, while confidence in household finances and the broader economy is falling.