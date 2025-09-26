Read more

BREAKING: UoM: consumer frustration with persistent high prices hits one-year high 📌

3:05 PM 26 September 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for September:

  • Michigan Current Conditions: actual 60.4; forecast 61.2; previous 61.7;
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 55.1; forecast 55.4; previous 58.2;
  • Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 51.7; forecast 51.8; previous 55.9;
  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.7%; forecast 3.9%; previous 3.5%;
  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.7%; forecast 4.8%; previous 4.8%;

US consumer sentiment slipped about 5% in September from August, with declines broad-based across age, income, and education groups, though steadier among households with larger stock holdings. Both macroeconomic and personal expectations weakened, reflecting concerns over labor markets, business conditions, and personal finances, while frustration with persistent high prices hit a one-year high. Year-ahead inflation expectations eased slightly to 4.7%, but long-run expectations edged higher to 3.7%, continuing a recent upward drift.

 

 

