Breaking: Update on Soybean - China to Buy 12 mt Soy This Year

- China is set to buy 12 million tonnes of soybeans this year and should continue purchases in the next 3 years at annual pace of at least 25 million tonnes
Bessent announced that China will purchase 12 million tons of soybeans from the US this year, and 25 million tons each in the next three years. In 2024, the United States sold 27 million tons of soybeans to China. Production is less than 120 million tons. Soybean prices declined after the meeting between Trump and Xi, due to the lack of specifics regarding purchases. However, Bessent's announcements alone may not be enough to maintain positive market sentiment.
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
CHN.cash under pressure despite positive Trump remarks 🚩