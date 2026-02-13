Read more
7:25 AM · 13 February 2026

Economic calendar: US CPI in the spotlight (13.02.2026)

The day begins with anticipation of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for January, which could have a significant impact on financial market sentiment and shape expectations regarding future monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Investors will be closely watching both the monthly and yearly price dynamics, as the CPI outcome may trigger increased volatility across currency markets, stock exchanges, and the bond market.

Economic Calendar (CET)

08:00 – Romania

  • GDP n.s.a. preliminary (y/y) Q4: 0.1% (forecast 1.2%, previous 1.7%)

  • Industrial production s.a. (m/m) December: 0.8% (forecast 1%, previous -0.7%)

08:30 – Switzerland

  • CPI (m/m) January: forecast 0.0%, previous 0.0%

  • CPI (y/y) January: forecast 0.1%, previous 0.1%

08:30 – Hungary

  • Industrial production s.a. fin. (m/m) December: forecast 0.9%, previous -1.6%

  • Industrial production n.s.a. fin. (y/y) December: forecast 1.8%, previous -5.5%

  • Industrial production w.d.a. fin. (y/y) December: forecast -1%, previous -5.5%

09:00 – Czech Republic

  • CPI fin. (m/m) January: forecast 0.9%, previous -0.3%

  • CPI fin. (y/y) January: forecast 1.6%, previous 2.1%

09:00 – Spain

  • CPI fin. (m/m) January: forecast -0.4%, previous 0.3%

  • HICP fin. (m/m) January: forecast -0.7%, previous 0.3%

  • CPI fin. (y/y) January: forecast 2.4%, previous 2.9%

  • HICP fin. (y/y) January: forecast 2.5%, previous 3%

09:00 – Slovakia

  • GDP preliminary (y/y) Q4: forecast 0.8%, previous 0.9%

10:00 – Poland

  • CPI fin. (m/m) January: forecast 0.5%, previous 0.0%

  • CPI fin. (y/y) January: forecast 1.9%, previous 2.4%

10:00 – Czech Republic

  • Current account balance (CZK) December: forecast 10.5 bn, previous 8.16 bn

11:00 – Eurozone

  • Foreign trade balance n.s.a. (EUR) December: previous 9.9 bn

  • Foreign trade balance s.a. (EUR) December: forecast 11.7 bn, previous 10.7 bn

  • GDP s.a. revised (q/q) Q4: forecast 0.3%, previous 0.3%

  • GDP s.a. revised (y/y) Q4: forecast 1.3%, previous 1.4%

14:00 – Poland

  • Current account balance (EUR) December: forecast -1,250 mn, previous -460 mn

  • Trade balance (EUR) December: previous -1,087 mn

14:30 – USA

  • CPI (m/m) January: forecast 0.3%, previous 0.3%

  • Core CPI (m/m) January: forecast 0.3%, previous 0.2%

  • CPI (y/y) January: forecast 2.5%, previous 2.7%

  • Core CPI (y/y) January: forecast 2.5%, previous 2.6%

19:00 – USA

  • Oil rig count (week): forecast 413, previous 412

13 February 2026, 2:38 PM

CPI OVERVIEW: Further Disinflation Puts Fed In Comfortable Position 🏦
13 February 2026, 1:43 PM

BREAKING: US CPI below expectations! 🚨📉
12 February 2026, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Silver plunges 9% 🚨Indices, crypto and precious metals under pressure
12 February 2026, 1:31 PM

BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits