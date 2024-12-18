BREAKING: US building permits higher than expected; no reaction on EURUSD📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for November:
- actual -1.8% MoM; previous -3.2% MoM;
- actual 1.289M; forecast 1.350M; previous 1.312M;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for November:
- actual 6.1% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;
- actual 1.505M; forecast 1.430M; previous 1.419M;
Home builders have struggled since the election due to concerns about inflation and high interest rates. While today's outlook isn't likely to improve, the building permits data offers a glimmer of hope that's more positive than the overall numbers imply.