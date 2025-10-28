Read more
2:02 PM · 28 October 2025

BREAKING: US CB Consumer Confidence report stronger than expected 🗽

Key takeaways
  • US CB Consumer Confidence stronger than expected

US CB Consumer Confidence (October) came in 94.6 vs 93.75 exp. and 95.6 previously

  • Expectations index: 71.5 vs 73.4 previously
  • Present Situation Index: 129.3 vs 125.4 previously

Richmond Fed: -4 vs -12 exp. and -17 previously

US500 almost didn't react to stronger than expected US macro data. Consumers' average 12-month inflation expectations remained somewhat elevated, inching up to 5.9% in October from 5.8% in September.

 

Source: xStation5

