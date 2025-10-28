BREAKING: US CB Consumer Confidence report stronger than expected 🗽

- US CB Consumer Confidence stronger than expected
- US CB Consumer Confidence stronger than expected
US CB Consumer Confidence (October) came in 94.6 vs 93.75 exp. and 95.6 previously
- Expectations index: 71.5 vs 73.4 previously
- Present Situation Index: 129.3 vs 125.4 previously
Richmond Fed: -4 vs -12 exp. and -17 previously
US500 almost didn't react to stronger than expected US macro data. Consumers' average 12-month inflation expectations remained somewhat elevated, inching up to 5.9% in October from 5.8% in September.
Source: xStation5
The “Halloween Effect” and the Five Fears Haunting Financial Markets
ECB Conference: Global Uncertainty, Policy Stability 💶
BREAKING: EIA gas inventories change slightly above expectations. NATGAS increase after EIA data 📌
BREAKING: EBC keeps rates unchanged! ↔️💶