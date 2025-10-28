BREAKING: US housing market data stronger than expected 🗽US100 gains

U.S. FHFA House Price Index for August:

Released: +0.4% (Expected: -0.1%, Previous: -0.1%, Revision: 0)

U.S. home prices unexpectedly rose in August. After several months of slight declines, the market had anticipated further weakness, but the data came in significantly stronger than expected.

Futures on the US100 index are showing a modest uptick ahead of the U.S. session open.

US100 (M15)

Source: xStation5