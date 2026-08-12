  
1:32 PM · 12 August 2026

BREAKING: US CPI in line with estimates! EURUSD muted!

14:30 CET, United States, inflation data for July:

  • CPI YoY: Actual 3.4% (Forecast 3.4%, Previous 3.5%)

  • CPI MoM Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous -0.4%)

  • Core CPI YoY: Actual 2.5% (Forecast 2.5%, Previous 2.6%)

 

The US consumer price inflation came in line with expectations, hitting its lowest since April 2026. Shelter component remain the main inflationary force, accounting for roughly 2/3 of the monthly increase. The energy index declined 1,5% on the monthly basis, though it is still contributing strongly to the year-on-year reading.

The data provoked little-to-no volatility on the key market, as it brings little new insights about the direction of the monetary policy in the US. The particular components of the reading are rather keeping its long term trend, while the disinflation and 2-percent target remain hindered by energy supply shock, fading away tariff effects and AI infrastructure CAPEX spedning.

Nevertheless, the lack of hawkish inflation surprises helped EURUSD gain 0.1% after the data release.

Source: xStation5

13 August 2026, 7:13 PM

Daily Summary: S&P 500 at a New ATH (13.08.2026)
13 August 2026, 4:05 PM

US Open: S&P 500 close to highs - as September Fed hike chances fall (13.08.2026)
13 August 2026, 1:40 PM

BREAKING: Another round of inflation figures from the US – what did they reveal?
13 August 2026, 12:36 PM

Coffee Falls 5% on ICE 📉 Profit-Taking Hits the Market Despite Low Arabica Inventories
Forex Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits