BREAKING: US CPI reading in line with expectations 🗽US500 reacts

US CPI (October) came in 2.6% YoY vs 2.6% exp. and 2.4% previously
- MoM CPI came in 0.2% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.2% previously
US Core CPI (October) came in 3.3% YoY vs 3.3% exp. and 3.3% previously
- MoM Core CPI came in 0.3% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.3% previously
US500 gains after October CPI report. US short-term interest-rate futures rise after the reading; traders price in a firmer chance of a Fed rate cut in December meeting. Inflation pressure in the US economy is moderate and today data does not confirm scenario of 'rising inflation', despite solid consumers' sentiments data. As for now, US Federal Reserve seems to have a room for another rate cut in December if needed; it's positive news for equity markets.
Source: xStation5
Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.