BREAKING: US CPI reading much higher than expected🗽EURUSD loses

US CPI YoY (January): 3% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.9%)
- US CPI MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.4%)
US Core CPI YoY: 3.3% (Forecast 3.1%, Previous 3.2%)
- US Core CPI MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%)
Both headline and core CPI reading point to the higher than expected price pressure across the US economy. US dollar gains again despite Donald Trump remarks indicating that US interest rates should be lowered - just moment before today CPI reading. Markets price in less Fed easing this year after the CPI report; USDIDX gains, EURUSD and US500 are down.
Source: xStation5
