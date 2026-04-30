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1:35 PM · 30 April 2026

BREAKING: US GDP slightly lower, core PCE on the rise 🗽USD reacts

US dollar is declinign after today macro reports suggesting rising pricing pressure across the US, while GDP numbers came in slightly weaker than expected. On the other side personal income rose 0.6% MoM vs 0.3% exp. while real personal consumption came in slightly below the forecats.

  • US GDP Growth (QoQ, annualized): 2.0% vs 2.3% expected, 0.5% prior
  • US GDP Price Index: 3.6% vs 3.9% expected, 3.7% prior
  • US GDP Deflator SA Advance: 3.6% vs 3.6% expected, 3.7% prior
  • US PCE Prices Advance: 4.5% vs 4.5% expected, 2.9% prior
  • US Core PCE Prices Advance: 4.3% vs 4.1% expected, 2.7% prior
  • US PCE Price Index YoY: 3.5% vs 3.5% expected, 2.8% prior
  • US PCE Price Index MoM: 0.7% vs 0.7% expected, 0.4% prior
  • US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 3.2% vs 3.2% expected, 3.0% prior
  • US Core PCE Price Index MoM: 0.3% vs 0.3% expected, 0.4% prior
  • US Consumer Spending MoM: 0.9% vs 0.9% expected, 0.5% prior
  • US Personal Income MoM: 0.6% vs 0.3% expected, -0.1% prior
  • US Real Personal Consumption MoM: 0.2% vs 0.3% expected, 0.1% prior
  • US Initial Jobless Claims: 189K vs 212K expected, 214K prior
  • US Continuing Jobless Claims: 1.785M vs 1.815M expected, 1.821M prior
  • US Employment Cost Index: 0.9% vs 0.8% expected, 0.7% prior
 

Source: xStation5

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