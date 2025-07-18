Read more

BREAKING: US housing starts above estimates 📈

1:33 PM 18 July 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for June:

  • actual 1.321M; forecast 1.290M; previous 1.263M;

  • actual 4.6% MoM; previous -9.7% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for June:

  • actual 1.397M; forecast 1.390M; previous 1.394M;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for June:

  • actual 0.2% MoM; previous -2.0% MoM;

 

The US real estate market rebounds from relatively weak May reading, that got revised up from 1.256M. The small-cap US2000 ticked up the most amid major US indices.

 

 

