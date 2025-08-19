Read more

BREAKING: US Housing Starts Above Estimates 📈 EURUSD ticks down

1:31 PM 19 August 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July:

  • actual 1.428M; forecast 1.290M; previous 1.358M;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July:

  • actual 5.2% MoM; previous 5.9% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for July:

  • actual 1.354M; forecast 1.390M; previous 1.393M;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for July:

  • actual -2.8% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

 

Housing starts exceeded market expectations for the second consecutive month, reaching their highest level since March. This recovery can be seen as a positive signal for the health of US consumers, as stronger housing construction helps offset the recent rise in renting activity. However, elevated property prices and high interest rates continue to weigh on homeownership prospects. EURUSD briefly tested EMA100 on M30 interval, though it struggles to extend declines below it.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

20.08.2025
14:34

GOLD gains 0.7%📈Ascending triangle pattern?

Gold gains almost 2% today, forming an ascending triangle pattern, signalling strong demand and market appetite on trend continuation. Trump signalled...

 14:22

Sugar gains 2% trying to reverse the trend 📈

Sugar futures (SUGAR) on the ICE exchange are up more than 2% today, making them the best-performing agricultural commodity. Commitment of Traders (CoT)...

 13:56

Dollar steady ahead of FOMC minutes 💲

The dollar index continues to consolidate around the 98 level, near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, just hours before the release of the minutes from...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits