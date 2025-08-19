BREAKING: US Housing Starts Above Estimates 📈 EURUSD ticks down

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July:
actual 1.428M; forecast 1.290M; previous 1.358M;
actual 5.2% MoM; previous 5.9% MoM;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for July:
actual 1.354M; forecast 1.390M; previous 1.393M;
actual -2.8% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;
Housing starts exceeded market expectations for the second consecutive month, reaching their highest level since March. This recovery can be seen as a positive signal for the health of US consumers, as stronger housing construction helps offset the recent rise in renting activity. However, elevated property prices and high interest rates continue to weigh on homeownership prospects. EURUSD briefly tested EMA100 on M30 interval, though it struggles to extend declines below it.
Source: xStation5