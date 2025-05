US Industrial Production MoM came in at 0% vs 0.1% exp. and -0.3% previously

Manufacturing production also came in below expectations, dropping -0.4% MoM vs -0.3% exp.Â

Production capacity utilization: 77.7% vs 77.8%

Overall US macro readings today suggest slightly slowing down economy. Very solid YoY retail sales growth above 5% was 'balanced' with weaker than expected monthly dynamic. US dollar (USDIDX) as well as US stocks declines slightly today.