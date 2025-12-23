Read more
BREAKING: US industry data slightly better than expected!🏭📈

15:15 - Industrial production in the USA, October: 

  • Capacity Utilization Rate: 76% (Expected: 75,9%: Previous:75,9%)
  • Industrial production:
    • MoM: 0,2% (Expected: 0,1%, Previous: 0,1%)
    • YoY: 2,2% (Previous: 1,62%, Revision: 1,9%)
  • Manufacturing production: 0,0% (Previous: 0,0%)

US industry managed to slightly improve its capacity rate and overall industrial production, compared to expectations.

The biggest surprise was registered in annual terms. YoY production rose by 2,2% and previous reading was revised upwards to 1,9% (from 1,62%). 

Manufacturing production remains stagnant, which is in line with expectations.

Market reaction to data comes out as muted. 

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5

