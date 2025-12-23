BREAKING: US industry data slightly better than expected!🏭📈

15:15 - Industrial production in the USA, October:
- Capacity Utilization Rate: 76% (Expected: 75,9%: Previous:75,9%)
- Industrial production:
- MoM: 0,2% (Expected: 0,1%, Previous: 0,1%)
- YoY: 2,2% (Previous: 1,62%, Revision: 1,9%)
- Manufacturing production: 0,0% (Previous: 0,0%)
US industry managed to slightly improve its capacity rate and overall industrial production, compared to expectations.
The biggest surprise was registered in annual terms. YoY production rose by 2,2% and previous reading was revised upwards to 1,9% (from 1,62%).
Manufacturing production remains stagnant, which is in line with expectations.
Market reaction to data comes out as muted.
EURUSD (M1)
Source: xStation5
