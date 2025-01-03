BREAKING: US ISM manufacturing goes up unexpectedly in December 📈 EURUSD struggles for direction

03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for December:
ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 48.2; previous 48.4;
ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 45.3; forecast 48.0; previous 48.1;
ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 52.5; previous 50.4;
ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 52.5; forecast 51.5; previous 50.3;
After yesterday's better-than-expected PMI from S&P Global, today’s ISM report seems to confirm the improved outlook for the U.S. manufacturing sector. The New Orders and Prices subindices showed the strongest gains relative to the previous month, while employment in the sector declined more than forecasts suggested. The overall positive tone of the data may support the Fed's cautious approach toward upcoming rate cuts, with EURUSD attempting to break back above the 1.03 mark.
