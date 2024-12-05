BREAKING: US jobless claims higher than expected 🗽EURUSD gains

US Initial Jobless Claims: 224k (Forecast 215k, Previous 213k)
- US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.871M (Forecast 1.904M, Previous 1.907M)
US Trade Balance: -73.8B (Forecast -75B, Previous -84.4B)
- US-China October trade deficit: $27.96 bln vs September deficit $31.81 bln
EURUSD and US500 gain after the higher than expected US jobless claims report. However, continued claims unexpectedly dropped by 36k to 1.871M; below 1.904M expected on Wall Street.