BREAKING: US Jobless claims slightly above expectations 📊USDIDX slightly loses

US jobless claims came in 217k vs 210k exp. and 201k previously
- US continued jobless claims: 1.859M (Forecast 1.87M, Previous 1.867M)
US Philly Fed business index: 44.3 (Forecast -5, Previous -16.4)
US Dollar weakened after higher claims number, 'supported' also by weaker than expected retail sales growth in December, which came in 0.4% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.7% previously. On the other hand, US Philly Fed came in much stronger.
Source: xStation5