BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected 📈 EURUSD ticks higher

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
-
Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,886K; forecast 1,870K; previous 1,850K;
-
Initial Jobless Claims: actual 219K; forecast 214K; previous 208K;
-
Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 216.75K; previous 212.75K;
-
Nonfarm Productivity (Q4): actual 1.2% QoQ; forecast 1.5% QoQ; previous 2.3% QoQ;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Unit Labor Costs (Q4):
-
actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 3.4% QoQ; previous 0.5% QoQ;
US Initial Jobless Claims came in slightly higher than expected, moving the 4-Week Avg up. EURUSD ticked higher after the data release. However, Nonfarm Productivity and Labour Costs came in lower than expected.