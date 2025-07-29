Read more

BREAKING: US JOLTS below estimates 📉 EURUSD extends losses

3:01 PM 29 July 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for June:

  • actual 7.437M; forecast 7.510M; previous 7.712M;

 

03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for July:

  • actual 97.2; forecast 95.9; previous 95.2;

 

U.S. job openings were little changed at 7.4 million in June, while hires and separations held steady at 5.2 million and 5.1 million, respectively. Notable declines in openings were seen in accommodation, healthcare, and finance, while quits remained flat at 3.1 million—suggesting continued labor market stability amid sector-specific shifts.

Aside from JOLTS, the Conference Board's index for Consumer Confidence came in higher than expected, in line with a positive undertone of the recent retail sales data. EURUSD selling pressure resumed quickly despite slight uptick after data relsease.

 

 

