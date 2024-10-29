BREAKING: US JOLTS lower than expected. USDIDX loses 💵

US JOLTS Job Openings came in 7.443M vs 8M exp. and 8.040M previously
US dollar weakened after the labor market data, which point to almost 550k lower than expected number of job openings across the US economy. On the other hand, US CB Consumer Confidence came in 108.7 vs 99.5 exp. and 98.7 previously. US short-term interest-rate futures rise slightly after job openings.
Source: xStation5
US JOLTS data breakdown
Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P., US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)