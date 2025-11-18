Read more
3:03 PM · 18 November 2025

BREAKING: US macro data weaker than expected 📌Orders revised slightly lower

US Core Durable Goods Revise MoM: 0.3% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.4% previously

  • US Durable Goods Revised YoY: 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.9%)

US Factory Orders MoM Actual 1.4% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous -1.3%)

NAHB Housing Market Index came in 38 vs 37 exp. and 37 previously

USDIDX slightly loses after slightly weaker than expected US macro data signalling lower than expected monthly rise in Durable Goods orders.

 

Source: xStation5

