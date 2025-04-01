Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: US Manufacturing ISM and JOLTS weaker than expected. US30 loses 0.6%

3:03 PM 1 April 2025

US JOLTS Job Openings: 7.568M (Forecast 7.6575M, Previous 7.740M, Revised to 7.762M)

US ISM Manufacturing PMI: (March, flash): 49 (Forecast 49.5, Previous 50.3)

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
  • Employment Index: 44.7 (Forecast 47.3, Previous 47.6)
  • Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 64.6, Previous 62.4)
  • New Orders: 45.2 (Forecast 48.2, Previous 48.6)

The US macro data point to weakening economy and rising price pressures - the 'worst case' scenario for Wall Street.

Share:
Back

Market News

03.04.2025
09:01

BREAKING: EURUSD extends gains on Eurozone services PMIs 📈

07:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 47.0; previous 45.1; HCOB...

 07:45

Economic calendar: services PMI, jobless claims and U.S. trade balance (03.04.2025)

The bubble of emotions that had been building with every minute of anticipation for “Liberation Day” and the announcement of retaliatory tariffs...

 07:31

BREAKING: Swiss CPI below expectations 📉

06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March: CPI: actual 0.3% YoY; forecast 0.5% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY; CPI:...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits