BREAKING: US Manufacturing ISM and JOLTS weaker than expected. US30 loses 0.6%

US JOLTS Job Openings: 7.568M (Forecast 7.6575M, Previous 7.740M, Revised to 7.762M)
US ISM Manufacturing PMI: (March, flash): 49 (Forecast 49.5, Previous 50.3)
- Employment Index: 44.7 (Forecast 47.3, Previous 47.6)
- Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 64.6, Previous 62.4)
- New Orders: 45.2 (Forecast 48.2, Previous 48.6)
The US macro data point to weakening economy and rising price pressures - the 'worst case' scenario for Wall Street.