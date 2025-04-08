Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: US NFIB Business Optimism weaker than expected

11:01 AM 8 April 2025

US NFIB Business Optimism Index Actual 97.4 (Forecast 99, Previous 100.70)

 

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg commented the reading that: "The implementation of new policy priorities has heightened the level of uncertainty among small business owners over the past few months. Small business owners have scaled back expectations on sales growth as they better understand how these rearrangements might impact them." Also, Morgan Stanley cut 2025 US GDP growth forecast to 0.8% (Q4/Q4) vs prior 1.5% prediction.

 

Source: xStation5

