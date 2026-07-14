BREAKING: US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index stronger than expected

- The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the United States came in higher than expected
- The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the United States came in higher than expected
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the United States came in at 97.4, well above the 95.7 consensus forecast and the previous reading of 95.3
What do institutional investors expect? BofA FMS investor sentiment hits its highest level since February
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