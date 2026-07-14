  
11:03 AM · 14 July 2026

BREAKING: US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index stronger than expected

Key takeaways
Key takeaways
  • The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the United States came in higher than expected

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the United States came in at 97.4, well above the 95.7 consensus forecast and the previous reading of 95.3

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