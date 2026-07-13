Which earnings reports will be in the spotlight this week❓ (13.07.2026)

We’re officially kicking off the Q2 2026 earnings season! 📊 The largest US banks will be the first to share their results with us – JPMorgan, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs will report on Tuesday, 14 July, before the market opens.

Banks kick off the season

As well as the ‘Big Three’, investors can also look forward to Citigroup and Wells Fargo, with Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Bank of New York Mellon and PNC set to join them on Wednesday.

Technology giants from Europe and Asia

Wednesday and Thursday will be a showcase for European and Taiwanese technology – ASML will report on Wednesday 15 July and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Thursday 16 July, both before the market opens. Netflix, meanwhile, will round off the day with an after-market release – the only evening report this week.

Health, industry and other sectors

There will also be no shortage of key names from the healthcare and industrial sectors: Johnson & Johnson reports on Wednesday, followed on Thursday by UnitedHealth, General Electric Aerospace, ABB, Abbott, Intuitive Surgical, ProLogis, US Bancorp and State Street. The week wraps up on Friday with Swiss firm Novartis, which will publish its results before the market opens.

To sum up – next week, it is worth paying particular attention to:

The largest banks: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs (Tue 14 July, before the market opens)

Netflix (Thu 16 July, after the market closes), ASML (Wed 15 July) and TSMC (Thu 16 July) – both before the market opens

Intuitive Surgical (czw. 16.07)

J&J (Wed 15 July)

General Electric (Thu 16 July)

It’s set to be a busy week for data releases – each of these reports could set the tone for the market’s direction for the rest of July.