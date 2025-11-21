BREAKING: US PMI beats expectations slightly; EURUSD with no reaction 📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for November:
- S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.0; forecast 54.6; previous 54.8;
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.9; forecast 52.0; previous 52.5;
- S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54.8; forecast 54.5; previous 54.6;
US flash PMI data showed a broadly solid picture: manufacturing eased to 51.9 (vs 52.0 expected, 52.5 prior), while the composite index held firm at 54.8 (54.6 prior). S&P Global’s Chris Williamson noted that the figures point to roughly 2.5% annualised GDP growth in Q4, supported by rising output across manufacturing and services and stronger business confidence. However, he warned that slower new orders and a record buildup of unsold inventories signal potential softness ahead for factories, while higher input and output prices — partly tied to tariffs — and cautious hiring remain concerns for inflation-focused policymakers.
Daily summary: massive selloff in crypto; Fed cut in December 💵
Three market to watch next week (21.11.2025)
Stock of the Week – NVIDIA (21.11.2025)
BREAKING: UoM report suggests a decline in inflation expectations 📌