BREAKING: US PPI Confirms Cooling Price Pressure Trend From CPI

June PPI data came in below expectations across the board, reinforcing the disinflation signal sent by Tuesday's softer-than-expected CPI report.
Key Figures
-
PPI MoM: -0.3% vs 0.0% expected
-
PPI Core MoM: 0.2% vs 0.3% expected
-
PPI YoY: 5.5% vs 6.2% expected
-
PPI Core YoY: 4.7% vs 5.1% expected
These readings follow June CPI, which showed headline inflation falling 0.4% MoM (vs -0.1% expected) and cooling to 3.5% YoY from 4.2%, while core CPI was flat MoM and eased to 2.6% YoY. Both reports now point in the same direction — producer and consumer price pressures are easing simultaneously, a rare alignment after several months of accelerating annual PPI readings that had peaked at 6.5% YoY in May.
Market Reaction
The dollar has weakened modestly following the release, consistent with the historical pattern where softer-than-expected PPI prints reduce the case for a hawkish Fed stance and pressure the greenback lower. With both CPI and PPI surprising to the downside this week, markets are likely to lean further into pricing a less aggressive Fed path, even as the central bank had been resistant to near-term cuts given inflation was still running above target just a month ago.
Figure of the Day: What is next for July’s strongest currency? (15.07.2026)
Economic Calendar: Wednesday brings big Q2 earnings and PPI inflation (15.07.2026)
Morning Wrap: What’s next with the Strait of Hormuz, inflation and US interest rates? (15.07.2026)
Daily Summary: Lower inflation weakens the dollar and awakens gold and S&P 500 to gains